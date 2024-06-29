Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Expands By 40.7%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CaixaBank stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.74. 160,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. CaixaBank has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.36.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

About CaixaBank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.