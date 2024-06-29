Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Expands By 40.7%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CaixaBank Stock Performance
Shares of CaixaBank stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.74. 160,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. CaixaBank has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.36.
About CaixaBank
