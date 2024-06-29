Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Decreases By 40.2%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 645,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 386.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWSRF

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.5 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Shares of CWSRF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.