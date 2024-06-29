Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Decreases By 40.2%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 645,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 386.2 days.
Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
