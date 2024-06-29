Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Decreases By 40.2%

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 645,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 386.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWSRF

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CWSRF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.