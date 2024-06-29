Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Grows By 66.7%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHGCY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 170,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.