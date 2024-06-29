Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Decreases By 73.5%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the May 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Down 4.8 %

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,285. Commercial International Bank has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

