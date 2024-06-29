Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Declines By 71.0%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 196,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.