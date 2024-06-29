Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Declines By 71.0%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 196,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.86.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
