Short Interest in CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Grows By 66.7%

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVSGF stock remained flat at $13.75 during midday trading on Friday. CVS Group has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

CVS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.