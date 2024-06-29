Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Expands By 821.7%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 821.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eureka Lithium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UREKF traded down 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.43. 1,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.67. Eureka Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.86.

Eureka Lithium Company Profile

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

