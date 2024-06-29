Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Grows By 170.5%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a growth of 170.5% from the May 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,681,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of AXXA traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,613,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,032. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Exxe Group alerts:

Exxe Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.