Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Decreases By 92.1%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,997,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 190,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,342. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

