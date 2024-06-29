Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Increases By 200.0%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ITV Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 5,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,929. ITV has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

