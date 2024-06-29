Short Interest in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Drops By 23.3%

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,650,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after buying an additional 102,038 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 158,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 33,217 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

