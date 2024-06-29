Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Drops By 20.6%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NMCO opened at $11.03 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $255,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

