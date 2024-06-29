Short Interest in Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Declines By 20.0%

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PBNK stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Pinnacle Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bank Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services.

