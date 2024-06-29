Short Interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Drops By 89.6%

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.45% of ReShape Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

RSLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 653,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,331. ReShape Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences ( NASDAQ:RSLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 130.99% and a negative return on equity of 207.78%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

