Short Interest in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Decreases By 21.6%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seelos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,170,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 352,271 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 466,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 238,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 428,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 317,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 124,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,248. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $398.40.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SEEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

