Short Interest in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA) Drops By 52.4%

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SEP Acquisition Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEPA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. SEP Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

About SEP Acquisition

SEP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to SEP Acquisition Corp.

