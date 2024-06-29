Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Expands By 9,440.0%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 9,440.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

T&D Stock Performance

TDHOY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. T&D has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

