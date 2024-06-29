Short Interest in Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Increases By 900.0%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

TNLX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Trans-Lux has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

