Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Declines By 84.2%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,981,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vivos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RDGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,768. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.96. Vivos has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Vivos alerts:

About Vivos

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.