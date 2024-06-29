Short Interest in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Decreases By 36.4%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WMPN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 12,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,062. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $107.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67 and a beta of -0.02.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

