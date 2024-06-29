Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Rises By 3,798.2%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,100 shares, an increase of 3,798.2% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 59.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ ZAPP opened at $2.02 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

