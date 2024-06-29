Short Interest in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Drops By 87.3%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%.
Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.
