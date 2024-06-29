Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94. 1,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.
Siemens Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48.
Siemens Energy Company Profile
Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.
