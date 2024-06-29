Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

SMNEY opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

