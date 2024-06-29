Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $4.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Several brokerages have commented on SGHT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

SGHT opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $331.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.76. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $63,860.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at $29,213,703.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,195 shares of company stock worth $244,193. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 174,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 2,881,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

