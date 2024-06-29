SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.87

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $5.98. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 52,238 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.