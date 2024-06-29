Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $68.60 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

