Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,579 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.61.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

