Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $8.06 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,241,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $242.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

