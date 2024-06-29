Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.67.

Shares of SKE opened at C$7.34 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.20 and a 12-month high of C$7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market cap of C$666.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

