Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.64

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.64 and traded as low as C$25.32. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$25.54, with a volume of 91,014 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.79.

The company has a market cap of C$883.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.01.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

