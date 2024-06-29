SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR) Trading Down 0.3%

SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02). Approximately 289,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 778,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.77 ($0.02).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.87 million and a PE ratio of -41.25.

In other news, insider Brett Lance Miller acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,371.05). Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

