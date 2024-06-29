SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.36

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €25.36 ($27.27) and last traded at €25.80 ($27.74), with a volume of 313828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €26.28 ($28.26).

SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $914.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

