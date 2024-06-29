SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.05. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 19,998 shares changing hands.
SMG Industries Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
About SMG Industries
SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation services company in the United States. It engages in the transportation of infrastructure components, such as bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane activities used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.
