Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 22.0% in June

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Society Pass Stock Up 14.7 %

SOPA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 99,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Society Pass has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 196.58% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. On average, analysts predict that Society Pass will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

