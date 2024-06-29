SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $288.87.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,643,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

