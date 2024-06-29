S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.00. 3,028,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.45 and its 200-day moving average is $431.75. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

