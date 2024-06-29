SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Declares $0.19 Dividend

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1887 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BATS:EMTL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95.
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
