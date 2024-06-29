SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.01. 3,955,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

