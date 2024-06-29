SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $81.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

