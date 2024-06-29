SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 773,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the previous session’s volume of 110,581 shares.The stock last traded at $44.73 and had previously closed at $44.74.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

