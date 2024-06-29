SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 773,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the previous session’s volume of 110,581 shares.The stock last traded at $44.73 and had previously closed at $44.74.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
