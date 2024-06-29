Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Splash Beverage Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 1,659.09% and a negative net margin of 150.64%.

SBEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group from $2.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -1.31. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

