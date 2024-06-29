Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Shares Up 1.2%

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 11,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 41,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

