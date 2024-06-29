Stabilus (ETR:STM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.85

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €42.85 ($46.08) and last traded at €42.75 ($45.97), with a volume of 37996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €43.35 ($46.61).

Stabilus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.05.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

