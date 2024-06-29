Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $903,009.39

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $91.30 million and approximately $903,009.39 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,950.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.59 or 0.00626060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00124392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00272590 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00072134 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,317,590 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

