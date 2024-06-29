Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.43

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.43 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 16.25 ($0.21). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 63,849 shares.

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £35.04 million, a PE ratio of 563.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.40.

Steppe Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 8.57%. Steppe Cement’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Steppe Cement

About Steppe Cement

In other news, insider Javier del Ser Perez acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,125.46). 56.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

