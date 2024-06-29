StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.00. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

