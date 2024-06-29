StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

