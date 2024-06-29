StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.