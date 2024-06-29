StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.95.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
